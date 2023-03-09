Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Exelixis (EXEL) with Overweight Recommendation

On March 9, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Exelixis with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.04% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exelixis is $25.69. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 57.04% from its latest reported closing price of $16.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Exelixis is $1,860MM, an increase of 15.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.00.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 14,961K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,031K shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 12,520K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,350K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 95,105.54% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 10,868K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,676K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 14.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,961K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,405K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 5.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,845K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,565K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEL by 2.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelixis. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXEL is 0.32%, an increase of 14.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 317,246K shares. The put/call ratio of EXEL is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Exelixis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, it established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for its continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Its discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib), COTELLIC® (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO® (esaxerenone), and it has entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from its marketed products and collaborations, it is committed to prudently reinvesting in its business to maximize the potential of its pipeline. It is supplementing its existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery - all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor's (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.