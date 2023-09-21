Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust is 28.97. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.37% from its latest reported closing price of 23.48.

The projected annual revenue for Essential Properties Realty Trust is 335MM, an increase of 6.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPRT is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 171,547K shares. The put/call ratio of EPRT is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,410K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,386K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,827K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,841K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 9.74% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,257K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,298K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,577K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,765K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 16.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,404K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,036K shares, representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 949.34% over the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,181 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.5 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company's portfolio was 99.7% leased to 238 tenants operating 336 different concepts in 17 industries across 43 states.

