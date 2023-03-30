Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Equity Lifestyles Properties (ELS) with Overweight Recommendation

On March 29, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Equity Lifestyles Properties with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.85% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equity Lifestyles Properties is $76.50. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.85% from its latest reported closing price of $65.47.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Lifestyles Properties is $1,510MM, an increase of 4.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.60.

Equity Lifestyles Properties Declares $0.45 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $65.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.17%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 3.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,226K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,383K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 3.07% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,012K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,101K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,735K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937K shares, representing an increase of 23.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 31.53% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,194K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,385K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 48.64% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,417K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 39.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Lifestyles Properties. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELS is 0.48%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 204,256K shares. The put/call ratio of ELS is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, the company owns or has an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

