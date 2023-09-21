Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of EPR Properties (EPR) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.28% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for EPR Properties is 50.15. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.28% from its latest reported closing price of 42.76.

The projected annual revenue for EPR Properties is 566MM, a decrease of 16.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

EPR Properties Declares $0.28 Dividend

On August 15, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.28 per share ($3.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $42.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.13%, the lowest has been 5.67%, and the highest has been 26.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.60 (n=176).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPR is 0.17%, an increase of 19.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 63,268K shares. The put/call ratio of EPR is 2.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,489K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,570K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 1,128.98% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,297K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 7.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,352K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 13.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,284K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,314K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 16.09% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,944K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 15.25% over the last quarter.

EPR Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. The company focuses on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. The company has nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. EPR Properties adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. The company believe its focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

