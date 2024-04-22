Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of enGene Holdings (ENGN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of enGene Holdings (NasdaqCM:ENGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.66% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for enGene Holdings is 36.21. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 145.66% from its latest reported closing price of 14.74.

The projected annual revenue for enGene Holdings is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 8,678K shares representing 19.91% ownership of the company.

Bvf holds 2,251K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 1,235K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company.

Omega Fund Management holds 1,131K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company.

Vivo Capital holds 679K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company.

