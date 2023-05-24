Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of DICE Therapeutics (DICE) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DICE Therapeutics is 63.11. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 85.03% from its latest reported closing price of 34.11.

The projected annual revenue for DICE Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in DICE Therapeutics. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 13.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DICE is 0.49%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.56% to 54,951K shares. The put/call ratio of DICE is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,857K shares representing 16.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,849K shares, representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DICE by 17.58% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,950K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,526K shares, representing an increase of 36.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DICE by 42.48% over the last quarter.

Northpond Ventures holds 3,293K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,255K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DICE by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 2,749K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE is initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts, which have demonstrated the greatest therapeutic benefit to date in these disease areas. The Company’s DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. DICE’s lead therapeutic candidate, S011806, is an oral antagonist of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, interleukin-17 (IL-17), which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications. DICE is also developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting α4ß7 integrin and αVß1/αVß6 integrin for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respectively.

