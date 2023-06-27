Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Criteo S.A - ADR (CRTO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 27, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Criteo S.A - ADR (NASDAQ:CRTO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.70% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Criteo S.A - ADR is 40.90. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 24.70% from its latest reported closing price of 32.80.

The projected annual revenue for Criteo S.A - ADR is 1,025MM, a decrease of 47.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Criteo S.A - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRTO is 0.26%, a decrease of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.09% to 66,886K shares. The put/call ratio of CRTO is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,143K shares representing 10.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,344K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,548K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,509K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 41.26% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 5,470K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,505K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,620K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,689K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 54.78% over the last quarter.

Bpifrance holds 2,695K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,719K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Criteo S.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Criteo is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,600 Criteo team members partner with over 21,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.

