Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - (CWST) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - (NASDAQ:CWST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.80% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - is 101.27. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.80% from its latest reported closing price of 79.87.

The projected annual revenue for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - is 1,175MM, a decrease of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWST is 0.42%, a decrease of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 73,257K shares. The put/call ratio of CWST is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,047K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,992K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,046K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,679K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 88.63% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,158K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,954K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing an increase of 29.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 77.49% over the last quarter.

Casella Waste Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States.

