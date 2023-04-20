Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of CareTrust REIT (CTRE) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.43% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for CareTrust REIT is $21.93. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.43% from its latest reported closing price of $19.68.

The projected annual revenue for CareTrust REIT is $208MM, an increase of 5.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.11.

CareTrust REIT Declares $0.28 Dividend

On March 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $19.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.93%, the lowest has been 3.48%, and the highest has been 9.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -14.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

ROOF - IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 1.18% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 124K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 4.07% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Small Cap Index Portfolio holds 100K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 99.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareTrust REIT. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRE is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 94,393K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRE is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

CareTrust REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered,publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-termnet-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

