Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Campbell Soup (CPB) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.29% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Campbell Soup is 45.71. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.29% from its latest reported closing price of 43.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Campbell Soup is 9,384MM, an increase of 0.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

Campbell Soup Declares $0.37 Dividend

On September 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 5, 2023 received the payment on October 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $43.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.18%, the lowest has been 2.60%, and the highest has been 4.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell Soup. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPB is 0.16%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 166,594K shares. The put/call ratio of CPB is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,965K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,076K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 5,276K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,036K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,717K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 90.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,728K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,775K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,519K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,490K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Campbell Soup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Campbell is driven and inspired by our purpose, 'Real food that matters for life's moments.' For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.