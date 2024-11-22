Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NasdaqGS:NXPI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.03% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is $271.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $330.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.03% from its latest reported closing price of $226.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 14,006MM, an increase of 8.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,151 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V.. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPI is 0.41%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 282,290K shares. The put/call ratio of NXPI is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,618K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,751K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 9.00% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 19,084K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,359K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,089K shares , representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 89.24% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,902K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,109K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 86.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,562K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,496K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 3.86% over the last quarter.

NXP Semiconductors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.