Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Nuvalent (NUVL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Nuvalent (NasdaqGS:NUVL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.71% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Nuvalent is $144.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $172.20. The average price target represents an increase of 49.71% from its latest reported closing price of $96.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvalent is 89MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvalent. This is an decrease of 232 owner(s) or 48.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVL is 0.38%, an increase of 27.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 78,996K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVL is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 17,248K shares representing 23.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,991K shares , representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 5,269K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,462K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,301K shares , representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 24.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,205K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares , representing an increase of 24.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 60.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,147K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares , representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVL by 29.24% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.