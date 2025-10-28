Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of NiSource (NI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of NiSource (NYSE:NI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.55% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for NiSource is $45.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $50.56. The average price target represents an increase of 5.55% from its latest reported closing price of $43.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NiSource is 6,025MM, a decrease of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,568 funds or institutions reporting positions in NiSource. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NI is 0.28%, an increase of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 564,078K shares. The put/call ratio of NI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 40,717K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,021K shares , representing an increase of 41.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NI by 62.81% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 26,049K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,115K shares , representing an increase of 38.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NI by 53.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,179K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,876K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 13,976K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,605K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 10.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,361K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,059K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 8.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

