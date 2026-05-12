Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of New Jersey Resources (NJR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.18% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for New Jersey Resources is $60.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.18% from its latest reported closing price of $55.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for New Jersey Resources is 2,817MM, an increase of 29.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Jersey Resources. This is an decrease of 258 owner(s) or 36.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NJR is 0.04%, an increase of 56.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 87,928K shares. The put/call ratio of NJR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,873K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,502K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,629K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,469K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 38.10% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 1,846K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares , representing an increase of 48.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 74.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.