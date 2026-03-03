Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Netskope (NTSK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Netskope (NasdaqGS:NTSK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.42% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Netskope is $25.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 152.42% from its latest reported closing price of $10.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Netskope is 716MM, an increase of 8.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netskope. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTSK is 0.27%, an increase of 4.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 136,123K shares. The put/call ratio of NTSK is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 66,268K shares representing 77.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,960K shares representing 10.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,562K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,188K shares , representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTSK by 86.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,557K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares , representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTSK by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 3,471K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

