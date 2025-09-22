Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Natera (NTRA) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Natera (NasdaqGS:NTRA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.64% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Natera is $201.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.64% from its latest reported closing price of $179.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Natera is 1,493MM, a decrease of 23.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natera. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRA is 0.51%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 164,545K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRA is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,188K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,538K shares , representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 27.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,626K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,362K shares , representing an increase of 30.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 54.42% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 4,822K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,548K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 1.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,178K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 12.46% over the last quarter.

SEEGX - JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 3,926K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing an increase of 51.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 111.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.