Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Myriad Genetics (MYGN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Myriad Genetics (NasdaqGS:MYGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.09% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Myriad Genetics is $29.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.09% from its latest reported closing price of $27.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Myriad Genetics is 799MM, a decrease of 0.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myriad Genetics. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 11.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYGN is 0.10%, an increase of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 100,691K shares. The put/call ratio of MYGN is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,262K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,060K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 83.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,853K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,001K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 16.20% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 5,500K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,635K shares , representing a decrease of 38.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,399K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,074K shares , representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 34.30% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,072K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 21.29% over the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

