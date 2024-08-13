Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of MSCI (LSE:0A8Y) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of MSCI (LSE:0A8Y) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,890 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A8Y is 0.36%, an increase of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 87,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,364K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,254K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,993K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,888K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 25.84% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 1,877K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares , representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 4.36% over the last quarter.

