Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Moody's (MCO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Moody's (NYSE:MCO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.78% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Moody's is $477.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $398.95 to a high of $556.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.78% from its latest reported closing price of $460.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moody's is 6,476MM, a decrease of 1.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moody's. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCO is 0.44%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 180,872K shares. The put/call ratio of MCO is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 24,670K shares representing 13.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 12,199K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 7.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,876K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,878K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Akre Capital Management holds 4,221K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares , representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 7.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,966K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Moody`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moody's is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. The Company believes that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

