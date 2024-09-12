Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Moelis (MC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Moelis (NYSE:MC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.98% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Moelis is $59.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.98% from its latest reported closing price of $62.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moelis is 1,252MM, an increase of 29.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moelis. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 0.25%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 86,556K shares. The put/call ratio of MC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,190K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,143K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 25.71% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 3,623K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,582K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,418K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 7.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,165K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares , representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 3,042K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Moelis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 22 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

