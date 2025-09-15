Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Microchip Technology (MCHP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Microchip Technology (NasdaqGS:MCHP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.61% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology is $78.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.61% from its latest reported closing price of $64.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Microchip Technology is 9,451MM, an increase of 123.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,005 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHP is 0.27%, an increase of 14.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.55% to 661,677K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHP is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 18,453K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,707K shares , representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 87.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,363K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,998K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 32.48% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,650K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,268K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,943K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 31.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,842K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,499K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 29.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.