Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock (MCHPP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:MCHPP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.76% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock is $72.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.08 to a high of $87.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.76% from its latest reported closing price of $59.80 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 64.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHPP is 0.35%, an increase of 73.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.53% to 54,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,550K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,437K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHPP by 17.03% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,755K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHPP by 7.59% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 4,244K shares.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,411K shares.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 2,916K shares. No change in the last quarter.

