News & Insights

Stocks

Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Mettler-Toledo International (WBAG:MTD) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

August 28, 2024 — 08:14 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Mettler-Toledo International (WBAG:MTD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mettler-Toledo International. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTD is 0.29%, an increase of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 23,724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AT:MTD / Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Capital International Investors holds 1,062K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 5.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 676K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 592K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 561K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 88.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 548K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.