Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Mesa Laboratories (NasdaqGS:MLAB) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.45% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mesa Laboratories is $137.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.45% from its latest reported closing price of $135.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mesa Laboratories is 264MM, an increase of 18.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesa Laboratories. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLAB is 0.09%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 6,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 573K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 19.15% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 405K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 395K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing an increase of 28.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 15.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 331K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 21.50% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 230K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLAB by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Mesa Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mesa Labs is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, industrial safety, environmental, and food and beverage industries. Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments and Continuous Monitoring) to help its customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

