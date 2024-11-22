Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of MaxLinear (MXL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of MaxLinear (NasdaqGS:MXL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.92% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for MaxLinear is $20.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.92% from its latest reported closing price of $15.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MaxLinear is 1,250MM, an increase of 217.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is 0.09%, an increase of 15.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.02% to 93,968K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 12,966K shares representing 15.37% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 6,052K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154K shares , representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 93.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,887K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 8.55% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,807K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,473K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares , representing an increase of 24.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 9.23% over the last quarter.

MaxLinear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MaxLinear, Inc. is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

