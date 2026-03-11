Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Mattel (MAT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Mattel (NasdaqGS:MAT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.25% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Mattel is $20.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.25% from its latest reported closing price of $16.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mattel is 6,365MM, an increase of 19.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mattel. This is an decrease of 299 owner(s) or 34.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAT is 0.13%, an increase of 32.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.52% to 324,537K shares. The put/call ratio of MAT is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 47,341K shares representing 15.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,663K shares , representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 37.38% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 29,804K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,354K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 12,532K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,760K shares , representing a decrease of 9.80%.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 8,570K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,161K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%.

Franklin Resources holds 7,360K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,456K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAT by 14.49% over the last quarter.

