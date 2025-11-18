Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.81% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is $69.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 49.81% from its latest reported closing price of $46.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is 5,279MM, an increase of 57.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 703 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott Vacations Worldwide. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 10.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAC is 0.13%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 39,177K shares. The put/call ratio of VAC is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 4,046K shares representing 11.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,910K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,838K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 14.39% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,575K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 17.87% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,035K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 16.06% over the last quarter.

