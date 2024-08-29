Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (MRVI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NasdaqGS:MRVI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.72% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings is $11.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.72% from its latest reported closing price of $9.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings is 516MM, an increase of 85.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVI is 0.13%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 169,646K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVI is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gtcr holds 20,150K shares representing 14.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,681K shares , representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 21.56% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 13,211K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,203K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 9,024K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,222K shares , representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,969K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,861K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,016K shares , representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVI by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Maravai LifeSciences enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and supports research on human diseases through its portfolio of market-leading companies and proprietary technologies. Maravai companies are global leaders in providing products and services into the fields of nucleic acid production, biologics safety testing, and protein detection to many of the world's leading biopharma, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

