Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Manitowoc (MTW) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.19% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Manitowoc is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.19% from its latest reported closing price of $11.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Manitowoc is 2,197MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manitowoc. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTW is 0.07%, an increase of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 33,521K shares. The put/call ratio of MTW is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Front Street Capital Management holds 3,276K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 33.01% over the last quarter.

TARKX - Tarkio Fund holds 1,359K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 3.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,050K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 873K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 32.95% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 835K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 23.39% over the last quarter.

