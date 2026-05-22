Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Main Street Capital (MAIN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.24% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Main Street Capital is $63.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.24% from its latest reported closing price of $51.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Main Street Capital is 426MM, a decrease of 25.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Main Street Capital. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAIN is 0.12%, an increase of 28.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.67% to 23,372K shares. The put/call ratio of MAIN is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,709K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,109K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares , representing an increase of 46.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 29.49% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,339K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares , representing an increase of 54.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 84.75% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 784K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 0.43% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 543K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing an increase of 48.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 37.78% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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