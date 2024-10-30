Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Magnite (LSE:0A99) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Magnite (LSE:0A99) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnite. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 13.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A99 is 0.31%, an increase of 22.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 123,698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 5,230K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,438K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 35.47% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 4,599K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,822K shares , representing a decrease of 26.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 10.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,152K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,071K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 4,138K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares , representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 7.87% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 3,561K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,819K shares , representing a decrease of 35.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 22.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.