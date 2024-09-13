Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of LPL Financial Holdings (NasdaqGS:LPLA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.61% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for LPL Financial Holdings is $291.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.61% from its latest reported closing price of $206.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LPL Financial Holdings is 10,796MM, a decrease of 1.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,304 funds or institutions reporting positions in LPL Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPLA is 0.41%, an increase of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 85,919K shares. The put/call ratio of LPLA is 1.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,590K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,542K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,353K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,348K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,100K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares , representing a decrease of 13.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,887K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 51.66% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. The Company serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

