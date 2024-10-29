Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.74% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for LiveRamp Holdings is $38.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.74 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.74% from its latest reported closing price of $25.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LiveRamp Holdings is 757MM, an increase of 11.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveRamp Holdings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAMP is 0.15%, an increase of 16.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 74,274K shares. The put/call ratio of RAMP is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,280K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,476K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3,367K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 82.44% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,025K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares , representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 20.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,975K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 12.53% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 1,961K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 33.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 41.28% over the last quarter.

LiveRamp Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers.

