Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.61% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is $181.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $144.65 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.61% from its latest reported closing price of $157.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is 19,887MM, a decrease of 21.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is an decrease of 291 owner(s) or 18.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYV is 0.30%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 216,123K shares. The put/call ratio of LYV is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 10,728K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,726K shares , representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 50.08% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 9,434K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,900K shares , representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 11.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,920K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares , representing an increase of 25.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 16.76% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 6,745K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,714K shares , representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,515K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,223K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 75.62% over the last quarter.

