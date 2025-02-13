Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of LeMaitre Vascular (NasdaqGM:LMAT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.31% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for LeMaitre Vascular is $101.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 5.31% from its latest reported closing price of $96.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LeMaitre Vascular is 189MM, a decrease of 11.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in LeMaitre Vascular. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMAT is 0.22%, an increase of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.03% to 28,116K shares. The put/call ratio of LMAT is 6.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,693K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares , representing a decrease of 16.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 17.09% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,421K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 4.90% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,304K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,172K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 54.50% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 866K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMAT by 48.32% over the last quarter.

Lemaitre Vascular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.