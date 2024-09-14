Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Lazard (LSE:0UB6) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Lazard (LSE:0UB6) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.10% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lazard is 52.27 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40.25 GBX to a high of 58.59 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.10% from its latest reported closing price of 47.90 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lazard is 3,080MM, an increase of 10.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 8.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0UB6 is 0.23%, an increase of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.11% to 88,841K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 6,042K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,319K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UB6 by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,381K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UB6 by 11.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,695K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UB6 by 5.63% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,585K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UB6 by 3.35% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 2,389K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares , representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UB6 by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.