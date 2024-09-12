Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Lazard (LAZ) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.11% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lazard is $52.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.11% from its latest reported closing price of $45.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lazard is 2,802MM, an increase of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZ is 0.23%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.11% to 88,841K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZ is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 6,042K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,319K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,381K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 11.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,695K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 5.63% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,585K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 3.35% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 2,389K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares , representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Lazard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.