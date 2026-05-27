Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.57% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kodiak Gas Services is $70.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.57% from its latest reported closing price of $73.65 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Kodiak Gas Services is 871MM, a decrease of 34.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Gas Services. This is an decrease of 141 owner(s) or 29.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGS is 0.23%, an increase of 14.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 97,224K shares. The put/call ratio of KGS is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 8,185K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,593K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 67.80% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,722K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 2,447K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares , representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 90.09% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 2,382K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,272K shares , representing a decrease of 79.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,114K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGS by 66.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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