Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Knife River (KNF) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Knife River (NYSE:KNF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.30% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Knife River is $116.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.94 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.30% from its latest reported closing price of $89.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Knife River is 2,990MM, an increase of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knife River. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNF is 0.25%, an increase of 24.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.99% to 65,210K shares. The put/call ratio of KNF is 2.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,937K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares , representing an increase of 31.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 63.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,834K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,770K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 13.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,772K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,689K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares , representing a decrease of 16.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 42.27% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,670K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares , representing an increase of 35.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNF by 84.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.