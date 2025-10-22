Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Klarna Group (KLAR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.83% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Klarna Group is $54.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 45.83% from its latest reported closing price of $37.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vontobel Holding holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Cwm holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Salem Investment Counselors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Toth Financial Advisory holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Global Retirement Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.