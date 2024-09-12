Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of KKR (KKR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of KKR (NYSE:KKR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.98% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for KKR is $140.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $166.95. The average price target represents an increase of 18.98% from its latest reported closing price of $118.29 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KKR is 8,737MM, a decrease of 67.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,849 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR. This is an increase of 180 owner(s) or 10.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.52%, an increase of 12.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.35% to 698,699K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 41,809K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,630K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,373K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,053K shares , representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 84.25% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 21,776K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,648K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 44.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,030K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,859K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 2.58% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 19,375K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,899K shares , representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 12.56% over the last quarter.

KKR & Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.