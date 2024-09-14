Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Invesco (LSE:0UAN) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Invesco (LSE:0UAN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.84% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Invesco is 17.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 16.15 GBX to a high of 20.98 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.84% from its latest reported closing price of 16.09 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco is 4,730MM, a decrease of 18.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0UAN is 0.11%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 337,162K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 27,224K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,940K shares , representing a decrease of 24.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0UAN by 41.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,236K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,808K shares , representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UAN by 15.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,312K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,086K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UAN by 12.90% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,471K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,184K shares , representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UAN by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,155K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,950K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UAN by 54.39% over the last quarter.

