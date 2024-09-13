Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Invesco (IVZ) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.55% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Invesco is $17.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.55% from its latest reported closing price of $15.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco is 4,676MM, a decrease of 19.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVZ is 0.11%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 337,162K shares. The put/call ratio of IVZ is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 27,224K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,940K shares , representing a decrease of 24.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 41.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,236K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,808K shares , representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 15.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,312K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,086K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 12.90% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,471K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,184K shares , representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,155K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,950K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 54.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

