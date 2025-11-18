Stocks
Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Installed Building Products (IBP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

November 18, 2025 — 07:06 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.73% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Installed Building Products is $253.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $205.03 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.73% from its latest reported closing price of $244.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Installed Building Products is 2,936MM, a decrease of 1.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Installed Building Products. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBP is 0.24%, an increase of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 35,307K shares. IBP / Installed Building Products, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of IBP is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,725K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,357K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,222K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares , representing an increase of 19.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 861K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 36.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 749K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 7.57% over the last quarter.

