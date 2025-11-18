Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Installed Building Products (IBP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.73% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Installed Building Products is $253.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $205.03 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.73% from its latest reported closing price of $244.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Installed Building Products is 2,936MM, a decrease of 1.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Installed Building Products. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBP is 0.24%, an increase of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 35,307K shares. The put/call ratio of IBP is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,725K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,357K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,222K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares , representing an increase of 19.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 861K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 36.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 749K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBP by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.