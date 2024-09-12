Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Houlihan Lokey (HLI) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.13% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Houlihan Lokey is $154.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.13% from its latest reported closing price of $151.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Houlihan Lokey is 2,440MM, an increase of 21.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Houlihan Lokey. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLI is 0.29%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 65,170K shares. The put/call ratio of HLI is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 3,274K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,088K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,985K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 85.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,675K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 4.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,629K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLI by 8.10% over the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

