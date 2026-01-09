Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Hinge Health (HNGE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.71% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hinge Health is $65.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 32.71% from its latest reported closing price of $49.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hinge Health. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 17.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNGE is 0.54%, an increase of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 39,767K shares. The put/call ratio of HNGE is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 11,030K shares representing 29.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 4,702K shares representing 12.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIT Capital holds 1,850K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares , representing an increase of 59.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNGE by 37.66% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,293K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNGE by 22.74% over the last quarter.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 1,250K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.