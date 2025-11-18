Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.47% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is $285.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $235.33 to a high of $338.10. The average price target represents an increase of 7.47% from its latest reported closing price of $266.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is 11,686MM, an increase of 139.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,043 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLT is 0.42%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 283,854K shares. The put/call ratio of HLT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 10,486K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,589K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 57.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,101K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,964K shares , representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 89.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,641K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,595K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 5.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,746K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,686K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,418K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,282K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 51.72% over the last quarter.

