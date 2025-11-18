Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.48% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hilton Grand Vacations is $53.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 40.48% from its latest reported closing price of $38.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Grand Vacations is 4,329MM, a decrease of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Grand Vacations. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGV is 0.38%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.39% to 105,849K shares. The put/call ratio of HGV is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 18,246K shares representing 21.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,296K shares , representing a decrease of 44.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 42.35% over the last quarter.

Hill Path Capital holds 6,510K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 5,644K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,660K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 8.12% over the last quarter.

North Peak Capital Management holds 5,545K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,810K shares , representing a decrease of 22.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Mudita Advisors LLP holds 2,333K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares , representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 5.55% over the last quarter.

