Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Henry Schein (WBAG:HSIC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Henry Schein (WBAG:HSIC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

There are 1,138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSIC is 0.23%, an increase of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.70% to 148,118K shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,530K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,546K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,913K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,533K shares , representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 84.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,963K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 91.76% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,798K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,349K shares , representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 15.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,991K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSIC by 5.10% over the last quarter.

