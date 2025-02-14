Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Henry Schein (LSE:0L3C) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Henry Schein (LSE:0L3C) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.98% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Henry Schein is 76.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 54.63 GBX to a high of 86.74 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.98% from its latest reported closing price of 77.77 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Henry Schein is 14,190MM, an increase of 13.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henry Schein. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L3C is 0.20%, an increase of 3.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 147,980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,530K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,546K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3C by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,913K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,533K shares , representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3C by 84.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,963K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3C by 91.76% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,798K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,349K shares , representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3C by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,404K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,250K shares , representing a decrease of 110.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L3C by 47.45% over the last quarter.

